Epiroc supports Kimberley Ekapa Mining’s digitalization journey

Mobilaris Mining Intelligence (MMI) from Epiroc enables superior situational awareness to oversee a mining operation in all its complexity. Kimberley Ekapa Mining will use MMI to embrace mine digitalization and create a superior decision support system to proactively enhance safety and increase productivity. With the use of MMI, Kimberley Ekapa Mining will be able to track assets in real-time; to integrate and visualize machine data, machine location and the shift plan together to close the loop between the plan and the reality.

“MMI will help us start to modernize our old diamond mine and be the tipping point in terms of production optimisation.” said Howard Marsden, General Manager of Kimberley Ekapa Mining. “It will allow us to tag and keep better track of our mining personnel and equipment and give us access to real-time data, which will shed some light into the normally dark world of the underground mine. We expect this is to be productivity game changer”. Thanks to its open architecture, MMI can be integrated easily with other systems in the mine. Kimberly Ekapa Mining will rely on MMI to compile information from other systems and make all information searchable and easily accessible to decision-makers in real time.

“The MMI is the world’s leading multi-role 3D location based decision support system which enhances safety, productivity and efficiency in the mining operations” said Ulla Korsman-Kopra, Global Business Manager, Automation and Information Management Systems at Epiroc Underground Rock Excavation division. Users can access the web-based MMI interface from different devices to visualize the locations and movements of workers, vehicles and other equipment in real-time. “When a problematic situation arises, and for example lives are at stake, MMI can be critical. You need to act quickly and make informed decisions to save time and ultimately save lives”, said Korsman-Kopra.

Epiroc will supply Kimberley Ekapa Mining with an MMI hardware and software package that includes personnel training and support. The system installation will be operational by year’s end.