Exxaro accelerates investment in SMMEs

South Africa’s black empowered coal mining company Exxaro Resources is sponsoring 67CEOs Foundation’s Global Entrepreneurship Week workshop in a bid to promote entrepreneurship in South Africa.

The workshop will take place in Sandton over five days and is aimed at coaching and mentoring 500 SMMEs. The theme of the workshop is Advancing Inclusive Ecosystems

Exxaro CEO Mxolisi Mgojo says the coal miner was sponsoring the workshop because Exxaro is prioritising Enterprise Supplier Development.

“Enterprise Supplier Development is a key priority for Exxaro as we cannot grow as a company and a nation unless we empower all South Africans. It is proven that SMMEs provide the foundation for growing an economy and Exxaro is determined to power South Africa by creating the right environment and conditions to help small and medium-sized conditions survive and thrive. This is part of Exxaro’s mission to power economic transformation by investing in black women and youth- owned small businesses that will create jobs in host communities and beyond,” he says.

67CEOs Foundation’s workshop is aimed at imparting practical advice and information to SMMEs. Attendees also receive mentoring and coaching as well as the opportunity to connect with potential collaborators, mentors, policymakers and even investors.

Exxaro representatives in attendance at the workshop include Former Exxaro CEO, Sipho Nkosi – who gave the opening keynote; Isaac Mophatlane, co-founder of BCX and an Exxaro Independent Non-Executive Director; Lusapho Njenge, Enterprise and Supplier Development Programme Manager; Tebogo Leepile, Group Community Development Manager and Sandile Khumalo Supply Chain Sustainability Manager.

The year’s workshop is being held at Workshop 17, 138 West Street, Sandton from 11-16 November 2018.