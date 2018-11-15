Sibanye Stillwater concludes wage agreement with three unions

The Minerals Council has advised that Sibanye-Stillwater has concluded a three-year wage agreement with the National Union of Mineworkers, Solidarity and UASA in respect of wages and conditions of service for the period 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2021.

The agreement, concluded under the auspices of the Minerals Council, allows for increases to the basic wage of Category 4-8 surface and underground employees of R700 in year one, R700 in year two and R825 in year three. Miners, artisans and officials will receive increases of 5.5% in year one and 5.5% or CPI (whichever is the greater) in years two and three of the agreement.

In addition to the basic wage, the parties agreed to an increase in the current living-out allowance by R50 to a maximum of R2,150 per month from 1 September 2018. The company will increase the living-out allowance by R75 to a maximum of R2,225 per month on 1 September 2019 and by R100 to a maximum of R2,325 per month in the year that follows.

Sibanye-Stillwater has also agreed to increase incrementally the current minimum medical incapacity benefit of R55,000 to R60,000 over the three-year period by increasing the benefit by R1,500 on 1 July 2018; R1,500 on 1 July 2019; and R2,000 on 1 July 2020.

Sibanye-Stillwater currently employs 32,231 employees in the bargaining unit.

Other non-wage items agreed

In addition to the wage increase, the following additional non-wage issues have been agreed by the parties: