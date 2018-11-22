Efficient new screen saves money

Processing equipment supplier, ELB Equipment, has released an ultra-efficient three shaft screen which is capable of dealing with overburden for use in rehabilitation or to stockpile materials as a saleable by-product of mining.

The new Powerscreen Warrior 2100 is able to reduce processing cycles by dealing with unprocessed overburden and significantly shorten production times in the separation of materials either for rehabilitation or as saleable commodities. Its efficient handling of materials and economical powerplant derives further saving for miners or contractors onsite.

According to Heath Dickson, the machine is specially designed for work alongside mining operations in different terrains and has flexible screening options and generous stockpile heights to accommodate a wide range of loading types. It also offers quick setup times and an improvement with quick screen media changes when required.

“Being able to effectively screen overburden reduces the requirement to blast, eliminating the associated environmental impact whilst also saving time and money. We can now utilise overburden material and turn it into a valuable product.

“The Warrior 2100 uses the manufacturers’ triple shaft technology which was first developed for the successful Warrior 2400 screen which is widely used in South Africa and across the world.

This triple shaft technology, unique to Powerscreen heavy duty mobile screens, is designed so the 4.8m x 1.5m screen box is highly effective and efficient while maintaining exceptional throughput productivity.

“The extreme screening acceleration offers the Warrior 2100 screen improved capabilities over its class rivals, especially in sticky scalping applications. With amplitudes and accelerations in excess of 16mm and 6g respectively, the Warrior 2100 triple shaft screen is more prolific at removing and breaking up clay materials than any of its class rivals,” says Heath.

He adds that the machine is designed with economy in mind, with reduced fuel consumption being offered through a lower engine running speed of 1800rpm and enhanced hydraulics. With media solutions which include Bofor Grizzly, Finger Modules, Punch Plate and new 3D Punch Plate, the Warrior 2100 screen is extremely efficient in scalping, screening and recycling applications. It also boasts impressive mobility with a two-speed tracking system as standard.