Yesterday the 25th annual Investing in African Mining Indaba kicked off with Mining Minister Gwede Mantashe opening the event in Cape Town.

The gathering is the world’s largest mining investment conference and is dedicated to the capitalisation, investment and development of mining on the continent.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Mantashe are expected to woo the thousands of delegates and potential investors and promote South Africa as an attractive investment destination.

Since his appointment, President Ramaphosa has been on a mission to boost foreign investment in a bid to stimulate the economy.

Mantashe says government’s responsibility is to create an environment where investors find it easy to do business with South Africa.

He says this will require leadership that is both responsive and ethical.

The conference continues today with a keynote address by Ramaphosa in which he’s expected to dispel any fears about the country’s economy.