Richard Calland, Paternoster Group: African Political Insight; SRK’s Matthew Law; SRK partner Marcin Wertz and SRK managing director Vis Reddy; and Lawson Naidoo, Paternoster Group: African Political Insight.

SRK Consulting hosted clients and media from the mining industry at a networking cocktail at this week’s Mining Indaba in Cape Town where two acclaimed political commentators – Richard Calland and Lawson Naidoo of the Paternoster Group: African Political Insight – provided some thought provoking comment and insights into South Africa’s 2019 election. The main take out from their comments was that the President and the minister of mineral resources are serious about engaging stakeholders, in particular the investors, to reduce the trust deficit and grow the mining industry.

Chris Whales and Jeremy Petersen of Global African Network with Hennie Theart and Des Visser from SRK.