thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions has positioned itself as a leading partner of engineering, equipment, technology, plant and service solutions to mining, cement , chemical, fertiliser, and oil and gas industries across the African continent.

For 2019, the company plans to maintain its upward trajectory.

With the successful launch of their Technical Training Academy, thyssenkrupp is more committed than ever to the sustainability of the industry, and its people.

Mining News spoke to Phillip Nellessen, CEO thyssenkrupp South and Southern Africa.