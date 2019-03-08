Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology announced it will develop an interoperable platform for its world-leading automation system for underground loaders and trucks – AutoMine® at #DisruptMining, an event focused on fostering new technology in the mining industry.

“As a world leader in underground automation, we have a responsibility to make this game-changing technology easier to implement for the mining industry,” said Patrick Murphy, President Rock Drills & Technologies, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology. “While we feel that customers will achieve the highest level of performance when purchasing Sandvik equipment, we recognize the need to unlock automation’s full potential for all equipment regardless of manufacturer. Customers with mixed fleets will have the full power of AutoMine® behind them as well.”

How it Works

To enable interoperability, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology will introduce the AutoMine® Access API which will provide standard, pre-defined interfaces for connecting third party loaders and trucks for control by Sandvik’s AutoMine® system. An API (Application Programming Interface) is a set of functions and procedures that allows the creation of applications that access the features or data of an operating system, application, or other service.

Safety in Action

In addition to APIs, to be compatible with AutoMine®, third party equipment designs must conform to the functional safety requirements specified for AutoMine®.

This API is another step in Sandvik’s journey to drive a digital ecosystem that makes mining smarter, safer and more efficient.

We Set the Industry Standard

Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology released its Interoperability Policy in April 2018, outlining the principles by which Sandvik systems can communicate within a digital ecosystem including data accessibility, fleet data compatibility, data rights and control, and data privacy. The addition of AutoMine® for underground loaders and trucks to this policy is the next step in Sandvik’s continued journey to set the industry standard for mine automation and digitalization.

“Sandvik has been leading the market in automation for decades, with more than 400 pieces of equipment using AutoMine® around the world without an injury,” said Murphy. “As more customers embark on their digital journeys, interoperability will be a requirement. We are proud to leverage our experience to drive digitalization further in the mining industry.”

