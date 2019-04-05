Democratic Republic of Congo’s newly elected president Felix Tshisekedi and Barrick Gold Corporation’s Executive Chairman John Thornton have confirmed a partnership to develop the country’s gold mining industry in a meeting here during the president’s state visit to the United States.

Barrick operates Kibali in the DRC, one of the world’s ten largest gold mines, and along with its joint venture partner AngloGold Ashanti is one of the major investors in the country. It has an extensive exploration programme designed to find and develop more world class orebodies in the DRC.

In a speech to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce his excellency the president Tshisekedi earlier said that while the DRC was potentially the wealthiest country on earth in terms of natural resources, it remains one of its poorest. It was his administration’s key priorities to effect economic and financial reforms and development with help of the international community, especially the USA.

After the meeting, John Thornton said he had been encouraged by the president’s vision of attracting foreign investment and supporting the development of the DRC’s mining industry in a spirit of partnership.

“As the value leader in the global gold sector, Barrick offers the DRC peerless exploration, technical and financial support and through Kibali has proved its commitment to the country, the people and its local partners. We look forward to continue making a significant and growing contribution to the DRC’s economy and to unlocking the enormous value of its mineral potential,” he said.